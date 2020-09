CosRx

Aha/bha Clarifying Treatment Toner

$19.00 $15.20

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Toner. by Corsx Skincare, but make it supercharged. Resurfacing treatment dedicated to improving skin tone and texture. Aims to eliminate dead skin cells and pore-clogging impurities and minimize the appearance of whiteheads, blackheads and blemishes . Contains a blend of alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids. Product is non-returnable for hygiene reasons. .