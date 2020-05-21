The Ordinary

Aha 30% + Bha 2% Peeling Solution

Transform the appearance of your skin and achieve a healthy, youthful glow with the The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution 30ml. Designed to tone and revitalize, the powerful resurfacing treatment works to deeply exfoliate your skin. The solution is designed with a special blend of 30% alpha hydroxy acids (citric, lactic, glycolic and tartaric), plus salicylic acid at a concentration of 2%. The scientific formulation is pH balanced to be kind to your skin. The intense exfoliation of the surface layer of skin helps to combat blemishes, unclog pores and even out uneven textures and tone. The peeling solution is formulated with Tasmanian pepperberry, a plant derivative that aids in the reduction of irritation that can be associated with the use of acids. This is crossed with hyaluronic acid polymers to combat discomfort and dryness. Your skin is protected from the damaging effects of free-radicals with an added extract of antioxidant-rich black carrot, and vitamin B5 aids in the healing of your skin. Created with cruelty-free, vegan-friendly ingredients. Free from silicone, alcohol, gluten, and oil. Not suitable for use on sensitive skin.