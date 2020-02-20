The Ordinary

Aha 30% + Bha 2% Peeling Solution

The Ordinary's AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is a 10-Minute exfoliating facial. Alpha hydroxyl acids (AHA) exfoliate the skin's topmost surface for a brighter and more even appearance. Beta hydroxyl acids (BHA) also exfoliate the skin with an extended function to help clear pore congestion. This combined 32% AHA/BHA solution offers deeper exfoliation to help fight visible blemishes and for improved skin radiance. This formula also improves the appearance of skin texture and reduces the look of fine lines with continued use. It contains a studied tasmanian pepperberry derivative to help reduce irritation associated with acid use. This derivative is of plant origin and varies in colour seasonally and this colour variation may be apparent in the formula from time to time. This formula is further supported with a crosspolymer form of hyaluronic acid for comfort, Vitamin B5 to assist healing and black carrot as an antioxidant.