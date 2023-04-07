The Ordinary

Aha 30% + Bha 2% Exfoliating Peeling Solution

$9.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Clean Ingredients Cruelty Free Sustainable Packaging Brand AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution from The Ordinary is an exfoliating facial with alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids. This water-based rinse-off weekly treatment is ideal for experienced users of exfoliating acids looking for solutions for textural irregularities, dullness, and signs of congested pores.