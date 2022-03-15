The Ordinary

Aha 30% + Bha 2% Exfoliating Peeling Solution

AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution from The Ordinary is an exfoliating facial with alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids. This water-based rinse-off weekly treatment is ideal for experienced users of exfoliating acids looking for solutions for textural irregularities, dullness, and signs of congested pores. Benefits Targets textural irregularities Reduces signs of congestion Targets uneven skin tone and signs of aging PH 3.50 - 3.70 Cruelty-free Key Ingredients Glycolic Acid Lactic Acid Tartaric Acid Salicylic Acid Tasmanian Pepperberry Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin B5 Black Carrot Formulated Without Fragrance Vegan Alcohol Gluten Nuts Oil Silicone Parabens Sulfates Mineral Oil Methylchloroisothiazolinone Methylisothiazolinone Animal Oils Coal Tar Dyes Formaldehyde Mercury Oxybenzone