Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Agyness Crossbody Handbag
$198.00
$115.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Quilting And Tie Dye
BUY
$495.00
Coach
promoted
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
BUY
$450.00
Coach
Charles and Keith
Kwan Quilted Circle Bag
BUY
$43.00
$56.00
Charles and Keith
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Agyness Crossbody Handbag
BUY
$115.90
$198.00
Amazon
More from Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Kosette Crossbody
BUY
$145.00
$228.00
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
wide Collar Wool Coat
BUY
$137.99
$350.00
Saks OFF 5TH
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Metallic Pinstriped Pants
BUY
$109.00
Bloomingdale's
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Soft Long Sleeve Stripe
BUY
$29.99
$99.50
Amazon
More from Cross-Body
promoted
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Quilting And Tie Dye
BUY
$495.00
Coach
promoted
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
BUY
$450.00
Coach
Charles and Keith
Kwan Quilted Circle Bag
BUY
$43.00
$56.00
Charles and Keith
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Agyness Crossbody Handbag
BUY
$115.90
$198.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted