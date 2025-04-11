Sol de Janeiro

Água Mística Hair And Body Fragrance Mist

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

description Street meets luxe, for practice & all your other plans. The Accolade Hoodie is a wear-right-now, love-forever superstar thanks to fresh, chrome Alo logo and tipped drawstrings that instantly elevate this classic, oversized look. Kangaroo pocket & bold hood For working out and wearing out Designed & uniquely fit to flatter every size Wear-tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit fit Relaxed fit Model 1 is 5’10”, with a 33” bust, 24” waist & 34.5” hips – she wears size XS. Model 2 is 5’10", with a 39.5" bust, 30" waist & 45.5" hips – she wears size L. fabrication Diagonal French terry Machine wash separately on cold, gentle cycle. Tumble dry low, gentle cycle. Low iron.