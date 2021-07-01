Agua Bendita

Agua Bendita Michelle Blomma Ruffle Sleeve Top

$120.00 $45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric: Lightweight, low-stretch crepe Square neckline and short puff sleeves Covered elastic trim Smocked elastic at back Floral print Shell: 97% polyester/3% elastane Lining: 100% cotton Hand wash Imported, Colombia Style #AGUAB30052 A sweet sunny-day statement, this Agua Bendita blouse is cut in a cropped silhouette, featuring romantic puff sleeves and a timeless square neckline. Wear it with the label’s matching pants for the perfect weekend-getaway look. Show More