United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Agua Bendita
Agua Bendita Michelle Blomma Ruffle Sleeve Top
$120.00$45.00
At Shopbop
Details Size & Fit Fabric: Lightweight, low-stretch crepe Square neckline and short puff sleeves Covered elastic trim Smocked elastic at back Floral print Shell: 97% polyester/3% elastane Lining: 100% cotton Hand wash Imported, Colombia Style #AGUAB30052 A sweet sunny-day statement, this Agua Bendita blouse is cut in a cropped silhouette, featuring romantic puff sleeves and a timeless square neckline. Wear it with the label’s matching pants for the perfect weekend-getaway look. Show More