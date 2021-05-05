Agnes Orinda

Agnes Orinda Plus Size Overalls Jeans Dresses For Women Adjustable Strap Back Slit Raw Hem Overall Denim Dress

$41.99

Buy Now Review It

Our overall denim dress designed 68% cotton, 30%polyester and 2% spandex fabrics. Wash Instruction: Separate laundry by fabric or color. Model is 5'7", 180 lbs fit a size 1X. Suitable for casual daily wear, or in the office, to show your elegance and temperament. Slight stretch denim overall dress, classic and versatile light blue, very casual and fashionable. This adjustable straps denim dresses overalls is in relaxed fit with raw hem, back slit and 5 pockets.