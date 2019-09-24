Anywhere Hair + Body -
2 oz
WHEREVER you choose to grow hair, this oil is here to soften and protect. Great for the body too!
The perfect harmony between strong and soft. Moisture rich Organic Hemp Seed Oil is mixed with the smokey strong Vetiver and sweet Lavender to create the perfect harmony and nutrient dense treatment.
APPLY:
PUMP OIL INTO PALMS AND RUB ONTO YOUR LEGS, PUBIC, UNDERARMS, FACE, HEAD, ANYWHERE HAIR
AND BODY.
MULTI-USE:
THIS OIL ACTS DUALLY AS A SOOTHING BODY and ANYWHERE HAIR OIL AND SCENT.
TIP:
GREAT FOR GIVING SPECIAL FRIENDS A MASSAGE.
HEROINE + HERO INGREDIENTS:
Organic Hemp Seed Oil: rich in omega fatty acids that promote hair growth
Vetiver: anti-inflammatory , smokey scent
Lavender: calming, soft sent