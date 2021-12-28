bareMinerals

Ageless Phyto-retinol Neck Cream

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

At bareMinerals

Rethink retinol. Our clean, game-changing vegan neck cream is formulated with Phyto-Retinol*, a natural, plant-based retinol alternative that’s as effective as retinol without causing redness, dryness or sensitivity. This anti-aging neck cream is clinically shown to dramatically reduce the appearance of wrinkles and crepiness in just 1 week. The gentle yet potent formula also stars Protein Peptides and Hyaluronic Acid, which work together to improve texture and smoothness for fresher, more youthful-looking skin. *Plant-based retinol alternative.