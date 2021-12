bareMinerals

Ageless Phyto-retinol Face Cream

C$81.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shoppers Drug Mart

Rethink retinol. Our clean, game-changing vegan face moisturizer is formulated with Phyto-Retinol*, a natural, plant-based retinol alternative as effective as retinol without causing redness, dryness or sensitivity. This anti-aging face cream is clinically shown to dramatically reduce the appearance of fine lines and uneven texture and tone in just 1 week.