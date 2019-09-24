Age-reversing All-in-one Concentrate
$185.00
Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate is an intensely luxurious, multi-correctional cream, scientifically formulated with VENN’s proprietary Concentric Technology™ using potent concentrations of naturally-derived Antioxidants and high-performance Peptides to deeply hydrate and effectively improve the skin’s complexion in a single step. 89.7% of this supercharged, all-in-one formula are efficacy-driven bioactives, including Compound K, the main anti-aging bioactive component of Panax Ginseng.
Clinically tested to:
+ Hydrate skin for up to 24 hours
+ Improve skin moisturization
+ Reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles
+ Reduce the appearance of neck wrinkles
+ Improve skin's elasticity and firmness
+ Brighten skin's appearance and minimize discoloration
+ Smooth and soften skin
Hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested. Non-comedogenic. Formulated for all skin types. Cruelty-free. Free of fragrance, parabens, silicone, phthalates, mineral oil, sulfates and color.
Apply generously (3-4 pumps) and evenly to entire cleansed face and neck, morning and evening. Use the all-in-one concentrate to streamline your skincare routine (replacing your toner, essence, serum, ampoule, moisturizer, cream and oil), or as a super-powered serum or cream in your existing skincare regimen.
Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate is lighter on the skin than Vitamin B Activated All-In-One Concentrate.
Full Ingredient List