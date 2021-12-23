Dermalogica

Age Reversal Eye Complex

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A potent and hydrating eye cream that helps fight visible signs of skin aging around the eyes. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Dark Circles, and Puffiness Formulation: Cream Highlighted Ingredients: - Retinol: Accelerates skin’s natural repair process. - Niacinamide: Provides anti-inflammatory properties that help de-buff skin. - Ash Tree Bark Extract: Maintain hydration and reduces dark circles. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: This anti-aging eye cream is formulated with retinol to help reduce the appearance of fine lines. With microencapsulated niacinamide and ash tree bark extract, it reduces dark circles, while powerful peptides and botanical extracts work to make skin visibly smoother.