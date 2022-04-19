Skims

amazing fit and quality I am 5'4" and 235 lb, bought a size XL. Fit great! A lot of times underwear doesn't fit well once you get into larger sizes, but these are comfortable, flattering, and great quality! The elastic doesn't fray after washing, doesn't get stuck folded over or misshapen. I was hesitant to spend so much money on a single pair, but it was well worth it. I will definitely be coming back to Skims in the future.