Skims

Silk Button Up Shirt

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

Lovely but not much color in oak Take your pajamas to the next level with this ultra-silky button up sleep shirt with classic piping details on collar, front placket, and breast pocket. This top is perfect to wear with the matching sleep pant as a luxe set. Traditional Shirting In An Oversized Fit, Covered Buttons, Locker Loop, Piping Detailing Throughout Courtney Is A Size 12 And 5’ 9.” She Is Wearing A SKIMS 2X 95% Silk / 5% Spandex Hand Wash, Dry Flat, Do Not Bleach, Cool Iron If Needed Or Dry Clean Imported