Kiehl's

Age Defender Gel Moisturizer

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kiehl's

A lightweight anti-aging moisturizer uniquely formulated for men’s thicker, coarser skin. Formulated with Linseed Extract, this non-greasy gel moisturizer for men absorbs easily into skin to help visibly reduce lines and wrinkles for firmer, younger-looking skin.