Bite Beauty

Agave+ Vegan Mini Scrub & Sleep Lip Duo

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bite Beauty

CRAVE-WORTHY DETAILS WHY YOU NEED IT Your clean nighttime lip ritual just got cuter: Wind down for the day with two mini award winners. First, smooth away rough, dry skin with our clean Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub. Then, deeply hydrate and nourish with our clean Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy. All that’s left to do is wake up to softer, more supple lips. ✔CLEAN ✔VEGAN ✔CRUELTY-FREE ✔GLUTEN-FREE WHAT'S IN IT Mini Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub (2019 Cosmopolitan Makeup Award Winner for Best Lip Treatment) Mini Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy (Women’s Health Beauty Awards 2019 Winner for Best Overnight Lip Treatment) See All Ingredients HOW TO USE IT Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub: Scoop. Scrub. Wipe away. Water optional. Can also be used to remove lip color Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy: Smooth. Melt. Sleep. Watch the Video