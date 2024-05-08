Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Agathe Knit Peplum Top
$155.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Amela Linen Top
BUY
$148.00
Reformation
COS
The Silk-blend Bandeau
BUY
$99.00
COS
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Linen Blend Sleeveless Long Shirt
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Rokh x H&M
Wool-blend Corset Top With Belt
BUY
$99.00
H&M
More from The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Gabrielle Knit Midi Skirt
BUY
$270.00
Moda Operandi
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Gatsby Oversized Woven Jumpsuit
BUY
$270.00
Moda Operandi
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Pleated Suit Shorts
BUY
$120.00
Moda Operandi
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Bea Oversized Woven Blazer
BUY
$345.00
Moda Operandi
More from Tops
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruffle Strap High-low Maxi Dress
BUY
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Agathe Knit Peplum Top
BUY
$155.00
Moda Operandi
Skims
Cotton Jersey T-shirt
BUY
$48.00
Skims
H&M
Glittery Crochet-look Crop Top
BUY
$74.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted