Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Urban Outfitters
Agatha Balloon Sleeve Sweater
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
New favorite pullover sweater from Urban Outfitters. Cut in a slouchy fit with dropped, long balloon sleeves and complete with ribbed banding at the crew neck, cuffs and hem.
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Wool Alpaca Blend Colorblock Cardigan
$125.00
from
COS
BUY
Mango
Braided Turtleneck Sweater
$69.99
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Smartwool
Spruce Creek Sweater
$160.00
$159.95
from
Backcountry
BUY
Madewell
Mercer Turtleneck Sweater In Coziest Yarn
$98.00
$78.40
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Kesang Jumpsuit
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
C$39.00
C$24.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Rosalie Raffia Platform Sandals
£18.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Sweaters
COS
Wool Alpaca Blend Colorblock Cardigan
$125.00
from
COS
BUY
Mango
Braided Turtleneck Sweater
$69.99
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Smartwool
Spruce Creek Sweater
$160.00
$159.95
from
Backcountry
BUY
Madewell
Mercer Turtleneck Sweater In Coziest Yarn
$98.00
$78.40
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted