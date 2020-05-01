Zazzle

Agate Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zazzle

Size: 16" x 20" Puzzle with Gift Box, 520 Pieces It's always the small pieces that make the big picture! Turn favorite memories, designs, and quotes into a great game by making your own puzzle. Made of sturdy cardboard and mounted on chipboard, these puzzles are printed in vivid and full color. Perfect as a gift, or just for yourself! Dimensions: 16"L x 20"W Puzzle will come with 520 individual pieces Printed on Fujicolor Crystal Archive paper for a high-quality image with vibrant colors Arrives in custom gift box with your design printed on top Proudly made in the USA WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. Small Parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.