Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Agate Cheese Board
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
An ideal gift for any hostess, this gleaming agate cheese board gives a unique twist to appetizers and snacks.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Luigi Bormioli
Crescendo 20 Oz. Bordeaux Wine Glasses, Set Of 4
$50.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Rose & Grey
Nordic Sand Dinner Plate
£14.00
from
Rose & Grey
BUY
In A Strange Land
Hammered Brass Vase
£50.00
from
In A Strange Land
BUY
Amazon
Striped Tassel Tablecloth
$13.99
from
LuckyHouseHome
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Capricorn Quilt
$228.00
$104.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Josie Cardigan
$140.00
$99.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Village Advent Calendar
$158.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Textured Naylei Pillow
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Kitchen
Instant Pot
6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Pressure Cooker
$99.00
$64.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Method
3-pack All-purpose Cleaning Wipes, French Lavender
$20.97
$12.58
from
Amazon
BUY
Bealee
All-purpose Heavy Duty Plastic Spray Bottle 2 Pack
$8.39
from
Amazon
BUY
Kitchen + Home
Eco Friendly Machine Washable Reusable Bambo
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted