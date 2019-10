West Elm

These Agate Bookends are dyed and polished to reveal naturally occurring patterned rings. Each piece is subtly one of a kind, bringing a little jewel-toned beauty to bookshelves, desks and consoles. KEY DETAILS Solid agate. Approximately 2.5"w x 2"d x 3.5"h. Due to natural materials used, exact sizes may vary. Sold individually or as a set of 2. Made in Brazil.