You may think it's just a normal behavior, but have you ever asked yourself, "why do dogs lick their paws"? Like us humans can develop athlete's foot symptoms, the buildup of bad germs and bacteria are the main triggers of most common paw irritations. Dogs desperately try to get rid of by licking and chewing paws excessively (they can't simply scratch as we would). If only dogs could wash their paws like we wash our hands. Stop Dog Paw Licking & Chewing Keeping our dog's paws clean can prevent the accumulation of unwanted germs and bacteria. Sleepy Cotton AFTERWALK Paw Gel Cleanser is formulated to target the source of the problem of paw licking: unhealthy buildup. Properly clean and care for those adorable paws. Common dog paw cleansers and paw wipes are not able to get to where dirt, germs, and bacteria accumulate causing paw irritations - especially between pads. With Sleepy Cotton Paw Gel Cleanser, you can SUPER CLEAN and care for paws the right way, properly eliminating possible paw irritation causes. Eliminate & Improve Dog Irritated Paws Our dog paw cleanser includes a high amount of healing chamomile and calendula extract. The combination of these two naturally derived anti-inflammatory ingredients work exceptionally well at soothing irritated paws. Key Benefits - Super fast & healthy - Eliminate - Dirt, germs, and bacteria - Gone in 3 Sec. - Stop & Reduce - Dog paw licking - Stop & Reduce - Dog paw chewing - Stop & Reduce - Dog paw biting - Eliminate & Improve - Dog itchy paws - Eliminate & Improve - Dog irritated paws - Eliminate - Paw irritation sources - Soothes - Paw irritations Super Fast & Healthy Dog Paw Cleanser Dog paws provide protection to plenty of life’s obstacles while being a loveable part of your fur baby. Similar to how we wash our hands, keeping their paws clean can prevent the accumulation of unwanted germs and bacteria. Safely remove germs and bacteria with our Paw Cleanser featuring an anti-bacterial clinical active ingredient. Before / After How to Use No More Mess - No Water Needed After a walk, all you need is a soft, dry towel and Sleepy Cotton Paw Gel Cleanser. Squeeze the gel on your fingertips (or hand) and massage the paws. Thoroughly massage paws, pads, and between pads applying just enough dog paw gel cleanser. Wipe out the excess gel using the towel. That’s it! If your dog is extra messy, squeeze the gel on the towel instead. No Rinse Solution Our dog paw gel cleanser does not need to be rinsed off. Simply wipe off excess gel using a dry towel. See It Yourself If you have a clean white towel, check your towel after wiping out the excess gel from the paw. You will be oddly satisfied seeing what isn’t on your dog anymore. Dog Safe Sanitizer - NO ALCOHOL Almost all sanitizers on the market are alcohol-based - even most baby sanitizers. Alcohol could cause life-threatening harm to dogs' bodies. Dogs need a proper cleanser that is specifically formulated to keep them safe from potentially harmful elements. Sleepy Cotton Paw Cleanser is NOT ALCOHOL-based and specifically formulated with a clinical active ingredient that kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Safe to Lick - Ultra Gentle Ingredients Just like other Sleepy Cotton bath products, our Gel Cleanser is ultra-gentle and formulated with naturally derived ingredients. The base of the Gel Cleanser (surfactant) is made from coconut and it is even mild enough to ingest. The Softest Moisturized Paws Our dog paw cleanser is formulated to kill germs and bacteria but also designed to moisturize paws to make your fur baby’s every single walk their happiest journey. True Made in USA While many companies do not provide necessary information clearly, we proudly state everything. 100% of Sleepy Cotton products are made in our own US facilities. We proudly list ALL our ingredients. ALL our ingredients are US-sourced Additional Benefits #1 - Dog safe formula - Alcohol-free - After walk dog paw cleanser - Can be used daily - No mess. No water needed - No-rinse solution - Moisturizes paws Additional Benefits #2 - Made in the USA - Clear ingredient list - All US-sourced ingredients - Plant-based - All vegan cleanser Made Without - Parabens - Phthalates - Formaldehyde - Mineral oil - Dyes - SLS/SLES Caution For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and nose. If contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. Full Ingredient List Water (Aqua), Natural Cleanser Base (Coconut derived surfactant), *Organic Vegetable Glycerin (Humectant), Chlorhexidine Gluconate (Antimicrobial), Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract (Skin conditioning), *Organic Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract (Skin conditioning), Potassium Sorbate (Antimicrobial), Blueberry Extract (Antioxidant), Chia Seed Extract (Skin conditioning), Rose Hip Extract (Skin conditioning) Approximately 8 oz. Processing Time 1 to 5 business days (Mon - Fri). We manually inspect all products two times before shipping out. 