NARS

Afterglow Overlust Cheek Palette

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Build and blend your way to an irresistible glow with Overlust Cheek Palette. The trio of powder blushes in versatile shades helps create a natural-looking rush of color, while the innovative gel-to-powder highlighters featuring Skinfused Glow Technology help impart a pearlescent luster that glides effortlessly and layers seamlessly for a second-skin finish. Uniquely luminous. Universally covetable.