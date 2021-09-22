NARS

Afterglow Lip Balm

Ask any beauty buff to name their favourite shade of all time and, chances are, NARS’ über-iconic ‘Orgasm’ will be top of the list. Naturally then, when the criminally covetable Afterglow Lip Balm was first released, it sold out in a mere 24 hours and we’re over the moon to welcome it to our Hall of Fame. Now available in eight shades from the iconic 'Orgasm' to 'Turbo' and 'Wicked ways', this beautiful balm is a must-have. It grants just a kiss of sheer colour without feeling sticky or tacky and it flatters all kinds of skin tones, making it the ideal ‘your lips but better’ hue. As well as this, the balm is enriched with NARS’ signature hydrating monoi complex, ensuring that your lips stay soft and nourished while they’re enhanced with irresistible colour. We’ll race you to the checkout…