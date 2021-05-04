United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Emma Jane Unsworth
After The Storm : Postnatal Depression And The Utter Weirdness Of New Motherhood Hardback
£12.99£9.99
At Hive
From the Sunday Times bestselling author of Animals and Adults'Beautiful, hilarious, clever ... I loved this book' CLOVER STROUD'Truth and power and lots of LOLs too. I loved it' AMY LIPTROT'Totally relatable ... had me laughing and crying in equal measures' CHRISTIE WATSON'Brilliant' NIKESH SHUKLA"How did it come to this? I am tough, I am smart, I have lived alone. Now I am cracking, right down the middle..." Six months after the birth of her son, Emma Jane Unsworth finds herself in the eye of a storm. Nothing - from pregnancy to birth and beyond - has gone as she expected. A birth plan? It … read more
Need a few alternatives?
Emma Jane Unsworth
After The Storm : Postnatal Depression And The Utter Weirdness Of New Motherh...
£9.99£12.99Hive
More from Entertainment
Emma Jane Unsworth
After The Storm : Postnatal Depression And The Utter Weirdness Of New Motherh...
£9.99£12.99Hive