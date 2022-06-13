Clinique

After Sun Rescue Balm With Aloe

$35.90

Details & Care What it is: An ultramoisturizing balm with soothing aloe to help calm sun-exposed skin. What it does: It also helps provide post-sun repair to help prevent today's sun exposure from becoming tomorrow's visible damage. The oil-free formula is suitable for use on both the face and body, and it even helps minimize peeling. How to use: Apply liberally to clean, dry skin following any sun exposure. It can be used more than once a day. - 5 oz. - 100% fragrance-free - Allergy tested - Nonacnegenic Item #258224 Have Questions? Chat with us or call 1.800.723.2889