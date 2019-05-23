A super-cooling body moisturizer spray that combines aloe leaf juice, cucumber extract, and rosehip oil to instantly hydrate sun-exposed skin.Skincare Concerns: Dryness and RednessFormulation: Lightweight MousseHighlighted Ingredients:- Aloe Leaf Juice: Restores moisture and provides soothing, cooling relief to sun-exposed skin. - Cucumber Extract: Contains cooling properties and provides antioxidant benefits.- Rose Hip Oil: Rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins to help hydrate dry skin. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: Scented with Summer OUAIa blend of Fijian coconut and pineapple. This product is dermatologically and clinically tested and is safe for sensitive skin.