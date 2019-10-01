Henning

After Hours Dress

At Henning

When I was a fashion editor, I used to spend my days at my desk and my nights at industry events. At those events, my picture would be taken—which often resulted in me asking to have the photos taken down. Why? I'd be wearing something like a t-shirt in a sea of designer dresses. So for Henning, I made a dress I'd be proud to wear to after-work events. This number has a pseudo-boat neck, a midi-hem, and full coverage in the back and underarms. I chose to make it sleeveless so that there was no bunching in the arms if you chose to wear a jacket with it. The wow-factor on this garment: its strategic seams. The curved empire waist draws the eye inward at the natural waist and the princess seams allow for the fluted skirt to move effortlessly.