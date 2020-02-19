Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Afrocenchix
Afrocenchix Soothe Lightweight Scalp Oil
£15.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Holland & Barrett
Soothe Lightweight Scalp Oil
Need a few alternatives?
Olaplex
Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment
C$36.20
C$29.56
from
Amazon
BUY
Olaplex
Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Briogeo
Scalp Revival
$42.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
C$47.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Afrocenchix
Afrocenchix
Seal Natural Conditioning Hair Oil
£10.00
from
Antidote Street
BUY
More from Hair Care
TRESemmé
Micro Mist Extend Hold Level 4 Hair Spray
C$8.63
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
TRESemmé
Non Aerosol Hair Spray
C$7.96
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
TRESemmé
Tres Two Non Aerosol Hair Spray Extra Hold
£3.20
from
Amazon
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Sumo Liquid Wax Finishing Spray
£24.00
from
Bumble and bumble
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted