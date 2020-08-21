Andrea Furtick

Afro Goddess Tarot Arcanas

Description The melanated spiritual community has long awaited a tarot deck with traditional insights, melanated imagery, and African spiritual connection. Well the wait is over! The Afro Goddess Tarot Arcanas is a full 79 card; dreamy, handpainted deck redesigned by a black woman for black women. The Afro Goddess Tarot Arcanas a luxurious celebration of divine Black femininity, created by artist Andrea Furtick. This gorgeous deck is vividly coloured and filled with powerful goddess and warriors. Printed on high-quality card that shuffles like a dream, this 79-card deck comes complete with a small yet detailed 94-page guidebook that will enable even a beginner to use the cards with ease. The deck and guidebook come inside a high-quality, sturdy keepsake box, signed by the creator, and this divine set is presented in a soft red drawstring bag bearing the deck’s logo. Read an interview with Andrea Furtick here! “An undeniable ancestral presence has been seamlessly infused into the deck’s images to ultimately manifest a deck fit specifically for an intense connection to the melanated Goddess. Representation matters. It matters in art. It matters in tarot. It matters in life. By way of accurate representation, connection is able to be established and for so many melanated women like myself, our general connection to the tarot divination sysytem is currently lacking due to the scarcity of melanated image filled decks. The Tarot is a beautiful card system of wonder that can provide us with unseen and overlooked perspectives as well as a literally soulful connection to our daily paths, all while aiding us in ultimately improving our existence with unexplainable instinct. So as a labor of light and love, I have taken on the ultimate “commission of the ancestors” and committed to creating a traditionally inspired yet modern and fully melanated deck entitled The Afro Goddess Tarot Arcanas.” – Creator, Andrea Furtick Contents: 79-card tarot deck printed on 350gsm cardstock with a soft matt finish, and gold gilded edges. 94-