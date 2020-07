La Redoute

Afaw Berber-style Rug

£99.00 £79.20

Buy Now Review It

At La Redoute

The look of this Afaw rug is inspired by traditional weaving techniques and is the perfect match for both classic and contemporary interiors. The rug to end all rug searches, the Afaw adds impeccable style to any room and every space. We call it THE La Redoute Rug as its one of our most loved items - Don't believe us? Check out its own Instagram account..