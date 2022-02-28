United States
La Redoute
Afaw Berber-style Rug
£95.00
At La Redoute
The look of this Afaw rug is inspired by traditional weaving techniques and is the perfect match for both classic and contemporary interiors. Made in Europe. Product Details: • Berber style weave produced using recyclable materials • 100% Polypropylene. • Raw edging • Oeko-tex anti-dust mite heatset treatment • Easy care: vacuum regularly • Remove stains immediately with a clean, damp cloth • Dry clean recommended • Carpet shampoo may be used • Pile height: from 2.5 to 3 cm. See the matching bedside rug and the rest of the rug collection online. Dimensions: • Size 1: Width: 120cm Length: 170cm • Size 2: Width: 160cm Length: 230cm • Size 3: Width: 200cm Length: 290cm. Additional information: • This STANDARD 100 certified product by OEKO-TEX® - certificate no. CQ 1102/4 IFTH - follows a certified and controlled manufacturing process which is respectful of your skin. • The STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® is the first label that meets the needs of consumers in terms of human ecology. It guarantees the absence of harmful substances or those potentially presenting a risk to health. Home delivery: Your Afaw rug will be delivered to you by appointment. Colours Black + White Sizes 120X170CM, 160X230CM, 200X290CM