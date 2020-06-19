United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Bolé Road Textiles
Afar Throw
$160.00
At Bolé Road Textiles
FREE SHIPPING & RETURNS Whether on your sofa or bed, these throws work with any décor and coordinate expertly with pillows from the Admas collection. Lightweight and cozy, this versatile throw can be used anywhere in your home, or even draped over your shoulders as a shawl! - Handwoven in Ethiopia - 50”x78” - Cobalt, turquoise, olive, forest, lime - 100% Ethiopian Cotton