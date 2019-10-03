AHC

Aesthetic Hydration Cosmetics Ahc Aqualuronic Face Serum For Dehydrated & Dry Skin Aqualuronic Korean Skincare 1.01 Oz

Discover the K-Beauty secret everyone is talking about - Hyaluronic face serum from the innovative skincare brand, Aesthetic Hydration Cosmetics. A must-have in any beauty lover's routine, a face serum is the skincare product that's most concentrated in nourishing and active ingredients. This super-hydrating, rich translucent facial serum is a hero product in the hyaluronic range. Hyaluronic acid is a true hydration hero as it holds up to 1000 times its weight in water. That's why this hyaluronic collection includes an advanced blend of hyaluronic acid, with low, medium and high molecular weights - Each penetrating the skin at different levels and for different skin benefits. The result is maximum, long-lasting hydration and skin that looks lit from within. Our moisturizing serum for face, enriched with specially selected French seawater known for its mineral-rich properties, combined with moisture-trapping ceramides, helps form a powerful Moisture-Lock barrier on the surface of the skin. Dispense 3 to 5 drops of serum onto the skin. Use both morning and evening after priming skin with toner, then lightly dab until absorbed. Originally developed for high-end aesthetic clinics in South Korea, Ahc is a pioneering Korean beauty brand renowned for its premium ingredients, advanced cutting-edge technologies and luxuriously affordable skincare.