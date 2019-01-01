Aesop

From neuron to synapse, a relaxed and receptive frame of mind guides the brain towards one of its most creative states. Paradoxically, when we quieten the analytical, leaps are taken, thoughts solidify, and new insights emerge. These unconscious machinations of the mind allow us to intuit broader connections, as dormant ideas rise to the surface.The kit sleeve's kaleidoscopic graphic is suggestive of the brain’s ability to shift and change.. Designed in collaboration with Iris van Herpen, Atlas of Attraction celebrates the journeys we embark upon at year’s end, when we are drawn to people, places and ideas that replenish or inspire.WHAT IT IS. . From the Aesop x Iris Van Herpen Collaboration. From the Atlas of Attraction Collection.Establish nourishing rituals with treatments and masques. Made in Australia.WHAT IT DOES. . A trio to complement any skin care routine, including a skin-polishing exfoliant, replenishing hydrating masque, and refreshing mist.FIVE-PIECE SET INCLUDES Purifying Facial Exfoliant Paste, 2.03 oz. Blue Chamomile Facial Hydrating Masque, 2.03 oz. Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, 1.69 oz. Two zip pouches. HOW TO USE IT. . Deeply cleanse and hydrate the skin as desired and necessary