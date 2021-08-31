Aesop

Aesop Roll-on Deodorant 50ml

Aesop Roll-On Deodorant is an aluminium and alcohol-free formulation to reduce and mask unpleasant odours. Shares the same essential oil blend as its spray sibling Déodorant. The active ingredient in all Aesop deodorants, Zinc Ricinoleate, does not inhibit normal perspiration and will not interfere with the natural flora of the skin. Instead, it 'fixes' the odours produced by bacterial decomposition in sweat so that they cannot be released into the atmosphere and cause the characteristic sweaty smell. Who it is for? Suited to sensitive skin types due to this being an alcohol-free formulation. Deodorising ingredients: Zinc Ricinoleate - Zinc salt of ricinoleic acid, extracted from the seeds of the castor oil plant. Wasabia Japonica Root Powder - extract obtained from the dried, ground roots of Wasabi. Helps reduce the proliferation of odour-causing bacteria. Also antimicrobial. Vetiver Root Oil – steam distilled from the roots of Vetiver plant, also calming. Antimicrobial/antiseptic ingredients: Coriander Seed Oil – steam distilled essential oil from crushed coriander seed Australian Sandalwood Oil - steam distilled essential oil from the Sandalwood root system. Also anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory Lemongrass – steam distilled from the leaves, also has stringent properties. Patchouli extract – steam distilled oil from patchouli leaves. Also anti-inflammatory Tea Tree Leaf Oil – steam distilled. Also a natural preservative Thyme Oil – steam distilled from the leaves of the Thyme plant. Also anti-bacterial Rose Geranium Oil – steam distilled essential oil from the leaves and stem of the Rose Geranium plant. Also soothing. 50ml. Available for shipping within Australia only.