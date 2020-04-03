Aesop

Perfect Facial Hydrating Cream 60ml

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

The ideal everyday moisturiser for normal to dehydrated skin. This ultra hydrating cream delivers a premium form of Vitamin C to the skin, in a blend of hydrating oils which include Jojoba, Rosehip and Shea Butter. Designed to absorb rapidly without a heavy or greasy after-feel, Perfect Facial Hydrating Cream replenishes and protects skin leaving an exceptionally smooth, matte finish. Delivers deep hydration to restore undernourished skin Designed to absorb rapidly without a heavy or greasy after-feel The ideal everyday moisturiser for normal to dehydrated skin