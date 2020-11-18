United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
AeroGarden
Aerogarden Bounty Basic In Black
$299.99$209.99
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Grow produce right in your home, year-round with AeroGarden's Bounty Basic. This hydroponic grow system lets you grow up to 9 plants using energy-efficient 30 watt LED grow lights. Sprouts in days, harvests in weeks and lasts for months. Easily grows an abundance of produce right on your kitchen countertop Hydroponic system grows up to 9 plants up to 24" H in water reservoir with 3-step level 9-pod garden