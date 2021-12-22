Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Jonathan Simkhai
Aeris Bra Top
$165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FWRD
33% viscose, 23% nylon, 20% lambswool, 20% cotton, 4% cashmere Made in China Dry clean only Underbust seaming Adjustable shoulder straps Knit fabric
Need a few alternatives?
Out From Under
Sorelle Wrap Bra Top
BUY
$44.00
Urban Outfitters
Everlane
The Cotton Bralette
BUY
$28.00
Everlane
Parade
Plunge Bralette Re:play
BUY
$30.00
Parade
Khaite
Eda Cashmere Bralette
BUY
$260.00
$520.00
mytheresa
More from Jonathan Simkhai
Jonathan Simkhai
Finley Cocktail Satin Gown
BUY
$895.00
Farfetch
Jonathan Simkhai
Open Back Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$395.00
Nordstrom
Jonathan Simkhai
Silk Mask Pack
BUY
$68.00
Tata Harper
Jonathan Simkhai
Charli Sheer Turtleneck Top
BUY
$95.00
Olivela
More from Intimates
Reebok
Beyond The Sweat Crop Top
BUY
C$42.00
C$60.00
Reebok
Out From Under
Sorelle Wrap Bra Top
BUY
$44.00
Urban Outfitters
Everlane
The Cotton Bralette
BUY
$28.00
Everlane
Jonathan Simkhai
Aeris Bra Top
BUY
$165.00
FWRD
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted