Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesHair Accessories
Aerie

Aerie Swim Scrunchie

$3.71
At American Eagle Outfitters
New accessories on the block! Scrunchies are good for you. Wear it in a bun or high ponytail (or however you want, obvs) Make a statement & wear it on your wrist Twist it at the end of a braid for an easy vibe
Featured in 1 story
20 Scrunchies To Buy Right Now
by Michelle Li