Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Aerie
Aerie Chill High Waisted Bike Short
$24.95
$17.46
Buy Now
Review It
At American Eagle Outfitters
High waisted: The hi-rise you know, made to give your hips lots of love.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Athleta
Miles Compression Tight
$89.00
from
Athleta
BUY
DETAILS
SoulCycle
Skull Heart Wheel Hacci Capri
from
Spring
BUY
DETAILS
Prima Studio
Barre Legging
$110.00
from
Prima Studio
BUY
DETAILS
Monreal London
Waterfall Mesh Paneled Stretch Jersey Leggings
$185.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Aerie
DETAILS
Aerie
Aerie Lace Boybrief Undie
$12.50
from
Aerie
BUY
DETAILS
Aerie
Aerie Lace Cheeky Undie
$12.50
from
Aerie
BUY
DETAILS
Aerie
No Show Scallop Boybrief Undie
$14.50
from
Aerie
BUY
DETAILS
Aerie
Cotton Ribbed High Cut & Mighty Thong Undie
$14.50
from
Aerie
BUY
More from Activewear
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Play Up 3.0
$25.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Heatgear® Armour Shine Ankle Crop
$50.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
NSF
Sayde Slouchy Sweatpants
$250.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Good American
Icon High Waist Biker Shorts
$65.00
$38.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted