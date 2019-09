BotaniCreation

Aechmea Fasciata

~ Aechmea fasciata ~ The beautiful frozen plant . The great Lady of frosty leaves. They are like covered with white frost, fluff of snow. This plant is very strong and doesnt need much watering as it absorbs water from the air. Its leaves are strong and hard and the flower is hard, high and pink