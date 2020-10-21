Adam and Eve

A&e Blue Dolphin Finger Vibrator

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Waterproof Bullet’s Flicking Fin Drives Your Clit Crazy! Ride the waves of pure pinpoint bliss with this powerful 4” waterproof bullet. Its soft silicone sleeve fits on your finger, so you can send intense 3-speed vibration wherever you crave. A thin & flexible fin atop the bullet flicks and flutters like a vibrating tongue. Start clitgasms, tease nipples, tickle his taint, and more! It’s also waterproof for fun in tub or shower. Waterproof 4-inch finger vibe with tongue-shaped fin 3 powerful vibration speeds: low, medium, & high Smooth outer silicone sleeve with flicking fin on top Fin flicks and flutters just like an eager tongue Great for pinpoint play including clitoral pleasure Finger grip stretches to fit most any finger Firm ABS plastic bullet can be removed from sleeve Waterproof & submersible 1 AAA battery (sold separately) Make a splash in or out of the water with the Silicone Blue Dolphin Finger Vibe! This versatile waterproof bullet goes anywhere – that includes your tightest, hardest-to-reach spots. Feel all the power of its 3-speed vibration through the smooth silicone sleeve’s firm surface, or use the flickering fin-shaped teaser to target your tightest, most sensitive spots. It’s ideal for clitoral fun on your own or with a naughty playmate, and goes in or out of the shower with ease. To use, just press the control button. You’ll feel the Silicone Blue Dolphin Finger Vibe buzz to life! Keep pressing to explore all three vibration speeds. You’ll be amazed at how much the vibe’s fin flicks and flutters with each new speed. The finger grip ensures that no matter how wild the action gets, you’ll stay in control. Make sure to try the Silicone Blue Dolphin Finger Vibe out in a hot ‘n’ steamy shower. After use, wash with mild soap and water or toy cleaner.