AE

Ae 360 Ne(x)t Level Highest Waist Jegging

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At American Eagle Outfitters

360 Ne(X)t Level Stretch moves with you in every direction. Serious fit, comfort, & style. Your jeans have never fit or felt better. 360 Ne(X)t Level Stretch We’re serious about stretch and we created this fabric based on what you want! Jeans that lift, shape & give you balanced support These jeans hug every body, move with you & NEVER hold you back Won't bag out. Ever.