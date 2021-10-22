Advent of Change

Advent Of Change Advent Calendar

Advent of Change is a UK-based non-profit organisation with a mission: to create beautiful everyday products that make a positive impact on the world. By choosing an Advent of Change product, you join that mission, funding multiple charities with a single purchase and raising awareness of their amazing work – from protecting our oceans to providing food and medicine to those in need. Beautifully updated for 2021, with all-new charity donations and eye-catching designs, this best-selling range of charity advent calendars are back and ready to brighten up your Christmas countdown. The Advent of Change Premium Calendar reveals a new charity recipient every day: each of the 24 perforated doors represents a £1 donation and will tell you how your contribution could be used – from providing food and medicine for those in need to protecting our oceans.