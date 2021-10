Anthropologie

Advent Calendar Tree Pillow

$78.00 $62.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Countdown the days 'til Christmas with this oh-so-adorable pillow complete with tiny pockets for treats and treasures, and the year 2021 embroidered on its back. Best of all? A fabric star secured with a button at the top of the tree can be moved throughout the pockets to mark each day of the month.