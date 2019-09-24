Clarins

Advent Calendar Set

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A limited-edition set of 12 Clarins' favorites in a keepsake box.Set includes:- Full-size Beauty Flash Balm (1.7 oz.): an award-winning radiance booster that brightens, tightens and eliminates signs of fatigue in a flash.- Full-size Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector in 01 Rose Shimmer: a lip formula that smoothes dry, rough patches and improves skin tone.- Travel-size Gentle Refiner Exfoliating Cream with Natural Microbeads (0.5 oz.): an exfoliator with gentle beads that make a clean sweep of dull, flaky surface cells while tightening pores.- Travel-size SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask for Dehydrated Skin (0.5 oz.): a 10-minute skin reset mask powered by Organic Leaf of Life extract to visibly hydrate and renew radiance.- Travel-size Exfoliating Body Scrub for Smooth Skin (1 oz.): a smoothing treatment that sloughs of the rough stuff.- Travel-size Toning Lotion with Camomile (1.7 oz.): a soothing, alcohol-free toner.- Travel-size Instant Eye Makeup Remover (1 oz.): an ultra-gentle formula that removes heavy and water-resistant eye makeup without residue.- Travel-size One-Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser (1 oz.): a cleanser that polishes away makeup, impurities and spent surface cells.- Travel-size Instant Smooth Perfect Touch (0.13 oz.): an award-winning makeup primer that fills in fine lines, wrinkles and enlarged pores.- Travel-size Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil in 01 Honey (0.08 oz.): a comforting, nourishing and lip-smoothing oil.- Travel-size Crayon Khôl Eye Pencil in 01 Carbon Black (0.01 oz.): an eye pencil with rich color pigments that contour, define and accentuate eyes.- Travel-size Be Long Mascara in 01 Intense Black (0.1 oz.): a mascara that takes skimpy lashes and makes them long and full."/