LEGO

Advent Calendar Building Kit 2019 (234 Pieces)

$29.99 $23.99

Buy Now Review It

Build 24 different presents in this Christmas countdown Advent Calendar, including vehicles, minifigures and other seasonal items With 7 LEGO City minifigures (including Santa Claus!) and a husky dog figure Vehicles include a sleigh, snow plow tractor and a snowmobile 234 pieces – For boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans and kids of all ages This LEGO City Advent Calendar 60235 playset can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building Give your child a fun way to get into the holiday spirit with the LEGO City 60235 Advent Calendar playset. It has 24 different buildable presents, one for each day of the season, including a snowmobile, snow fort, curling set, fireplace, rocking chair, telescope and much more. This children’s Advent Calendar includes 7 minifigures and a husky dog figure.